Battleship Texas' new home may be announced sooner than you think

The ship was expected to depart what's been its home for the last 70 years by the end of 2019.
Now, the foundation announced that work is being done on the Ship Channel entrance to the ship's berth.
"Russell Marine is onsite removing the remnants of the 1970s bulkhead that is at the Ship Channel entrance to the ship's berth," read an update posted on the Battleship Foundation website. "It is being removed to make the dredging operation quicker and easier, allow better tug access to the ship, and significantly reducing the risks associated with bringing the ship out of the berth."
The foundation is also working on finishing up its request for proposals for a new permanent location for the historic ship. They hope to send the requests out shortly after New Year's Day. The goal is to announce its future home in the first quarter of 2020.
