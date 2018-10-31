AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --You expect people to dress up for Halloween, but now an Austin bar is wearing a whole new costume...of sorts.
Nickel City "dressed up" as the fictional Moe's Tavern from "The Simpsons" for Halloween.
It has been transformed to look like Homer Simpson's favorite watering hole and no detail was spared. The outside looks like the popular hot spot.
And inside, guests can enjoy Homer's favorite donuts with pink icing and Krusty burgers.
As Homer would say, "Mmmm, donuts..."
But not everything could be a perfect replica. Homer's beloved Duff Beer, for example, doesn't really exist, so patrons opted for pints from Austin-area breweries instead.
The bar's owner, Travis Tober, is a huge fan of the series, which is the longest-running animated series on the air.
It enters its 30th season this year.
Tober says he grew up in a bar family, and he identified with Moe, who is his favorite character on the show.
Other fans have been dropping by the bar to get their own Simpsons fix.
Tober says hundreds have stopped by every day to take their picture in front of the Moe's sign.
But if you want to stop by Moe's, you better hit the road now. The decor comes down the day after Halloween. But Tober says he wants to make it an annual tradition, turning Nickel City into a different pop culture bar every Halloween.