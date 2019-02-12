SOCIETY

Lottery winner claims prize in Scream mask to hide identity

One man doesn't want anyone to know he's a new millionaire.

He won the Super Lotto in Jamaica and wore a mask, from the horror movie Scream to claim his $158.4 million check ($1.17 million US) prize.

The man, who simply identified himself as A. Campbell, waited 54 days to claim the ticket.

Lottery winners wearing masks to claim their prize has become a trend. Past Jamaican Super Lotto winners have worn emoji and animal masks.

Lotto winner in Jamaica wears emoji mask to conceal identity


Those who wear masks fear they will be recognized and harassed on the streets.
