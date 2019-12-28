Society

Austin mom found strangled honored in hometown

By
LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana (KTRK) -- Family, friends and loved ones in Lake Charles, Louisiana honored the life of the Austin mother found dead inside the trunk of a car.

A public wake for 33-year-old Heidi Broussard was held on Friday. Funeral services will take place on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., with a procession to follow.

Broussard and her infant daughter, Margot Carey, had been missing since Dec. 12 when Broussard's body was discovered strangled in a home in northwest Harris County on Dec. 19, according to officials. Her baby was found alive in the same house and was reunited with her father, Shane Carey, on Christmas Eve.

READ MORE: Murdered Austin mom's baby daughter reunited with family

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the video above to see more about baby Margot being reunited with her father and his family in Austin, after her mother was killed.



"Heidi was infectious," said Cari Laughlin, a friend of Broussard's. "She was a free spirit. She didn't want to be put in a cage. She was fun. We laughed a lot. She understood. She would have done anything for anybody."

According to Broussard's obituary posted on the Johnson Funeral Home website, the mom lived most of her life in Lake Charles and spent the past four years in Austin.

"Heidi had a real soft spot for animals and was currently applying to further her education to work as a Veterinary Technician," reads to obituary.

Broussard's friend Rachel Powell described their friendship as one "people dream of."

"It's one of those ones that you could not see each other for days, months and when we saw each other again, it was like we never left each other," she said. "We picked up right where we left off."

Last week, Broussard's friend, Magen Fieramusca, was charged with kidnapping and tampering in the case.

Sources told ABC News she is expected to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 2.

READ MORE: Mother of murdered Austin mom on suspected killer: 'I was uneasy with her

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylouisianababy rescuedtexas newsbabywoman killedvigilfuneralchild rescuememorial
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead in Valero gas station shootout in north Harris Co.
Video shows moment teen was shot by suspected robbers
Man accused of sexual misconduct with probationers
Families file $25M lawsuit after Moody Park electrical accident
11-year-old boy rings bell after defeating leukemia
Friend says woman had fight with ex days before she was killed
What we know about shooting suspect in Christmas Eve killing
Show More
'The Mandalorian' season 2 to release in fall 2020
Man drowns while attempting to rescue pet bird from lake
J.J. Watt sends 12-year-old fan to playoffs after heartwarming video
Broadcasting legend Don Imus has died at 79
Here's when showers and storms could impact your weekend
More TOP STORIES News