Society

Atlanta man shares touching message with wife during two-day labor

ATLANTA -- An Atlanta man's video of him sharing a touching message with his wife while she underwent two days of labor is going viral.

The video shows Kendall Caver standing by his wife, Jasmine Caver, as he flips through a series of pages full of reassuring words and anecdotes.

Kendall says his wife was anxious leading up to her due date on Sept. 3. She had previously had a miscarriage.

"I wanted to do something that could help take her mind off all that was happening and to help her focus on her breathing," he said.

In the booklet, Kendall noted through the "rough times" the couple went through, including a "pregnancy loss," and said it took "prayer" and "patience" for their relationship to succeed.

"You are my best friend, soulmate and in just a few pushes, you'll be the most amazing mother our daughter could ever ask for," Caver wrote in the final pages.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flash flood threat continues through Thursday
15-year-old Magnolia girl missing, phone abandoned near park
High water threatens buildings in Galveston's Strand district
This Galveston boyfriend wins the hero of the day!
How to build a severe weather emergency kit for less
ABC13's The Midday
Video shows how NOT to drive in high water
Show More
Massive fire destroys historic buildings in Wharton
High water locations on Houston-area roads
This Uber driver's truck was no match for high water near Hobby
Storm topples trees as floodwaters rise on roadways
Streets under water after heavy storms in Matagorda Co.
More TOP STORIES News