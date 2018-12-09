SOCIETY

Tyra Banks hosts The Altus Foundation's 2018 Houston Gala

The Altus Foundation hosted their 2018 annual Houston Gala with host Tyra Banks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Altus Foundation hosted their 2018 annual Houston Gala.

This star-studded event had appearances by Nargis Fakhri, Cirque Berzerk, Taylor Thi, Divisi Strings, Collide, Atmsphre featuring Natalia and Esther, and DJ Scoop.

To top that off, the foundation had supermodel Tyra Banks as their host.


The night entailed a seated dinner, live and silent auctions, lively dancing and more.

Host, Tyra Banks, says she was honored to be a part of the foundation's gala and supports their mission.

This foundation's vision is diversified assistance to individuals and families, including but not limited to premium healthcare, financial, food, shelter, and scholarship programs for young entrepreneurs.
