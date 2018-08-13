Alex Bregman welcomes family back to home flooded by Harvey

Nearly a year after Hurricane Harvey, one family is finally back home, and they were greeted by a World Series champion.Jessica Postel and her husband David rescued her parents by boat during the storm.They then returned to their house and found it had taken on 20 inches of water. However, they didn't have any insurance since they didn't live on a flood plain.This summer, Team Rubicon stepped in to help rebuild the home. On Monday, Astros All-Star Alex Bregman surprised them with the keys.The Postels' home is the eighth of a planned 100 homes to be rebuilt in Team Rubicon's recovery effort in Houston.