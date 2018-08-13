SOCIETY

Alex Bregman welcomes family back to home flooded by Harvey

EMBED </>More Videos

Alex Bregman welcomes family back home after Harvey

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Nearly a year after Hurricane Harvey, one family is finally back home, and they were greeted by a World Series champion.

Jessica Postel and her husband David rescued her parents by boat during the storm.

They then returned to their house and found it had taken on 20 inches of water. However, they didn't have any insurance since they didn't live on a flood plain.

This summer, Team Rubicon stepped in to help rebuild the home. On Monday, Astros All-Star Alex Bregman surprised them with the keys.

The Postels' home is the eighth of a planned 100 homes to be rebuilt in Team Rubicon's recovery effort in Houston.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHouston Astroshurricane harveyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Pregnant mom accused of shoplifting by officer
Teen's helpful act for elderly woman gets noticed on Facebook
Houston man recovering after stranger donates her kidney
Sharknado in the sky? Man spots cloud shaped as shark
More Society
Top Stories
Young father killed trying to help stranded motorist
Man arrested after allegedly trying to run cyclist off road
BIRD-NADO: Thousands of birds swarm Stafford shopping strip
Facebook Live shooting victim continues to defy odds, mom says
Pedestrian hit on North Fwy snarls inbound I-45 traffic
Mother killed after suspects shoot vehicle more than 40 times
Former care worker gets probation after hot-van death
Fort Bend ISD approves $992 million bond to improve campuses
Show More
Suspect robbed two pharmacies within 30 minutes
Honor killing' jury ends sentencing deliberations for day
'Apple Inc.' call leaves Houston man out more than $400
Houston's popular Nutcracker Market opens ticket presale
Carmelo Anthony officially signs with Rockets
More News