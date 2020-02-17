ABC13's Vault

ABC13 Vault: Tornado hits Katy and the 1st 707 lands at Hobby

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On this day in 1960, ABC13 covered a tornado in Katy and the landing of the first Boeing 707 in Houston.

The recently restored film clip from Feb. 17, 1960, shows dead livestock and damage to houses.

ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog said, "This tornado touched down near what is now Katy Mills Mall. According to NOAA's Storm Event Database, it was on the ground for nearly 5 miles, injured 3 people, caused $25,000 in property damage, and was rated an F2."

Cars line up at Hobby Airport to watch the first Boeing 707 land in Houston.



Also on the film clip is the landing of the first Boeing 707 at Houston's Hobby Airport. Residents parked on the side of the road to watch the first big passenger jetliner land in Houston.

A deadly automobile accident and interview about a possible downtown stadium is also on the film reel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonkatyabc13's vault
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13'S VAULT
ABC13 VAULT: Man grooms poodle's hair and wife's hair too
This is what Montrose looked like in 1965
This is what Houston TV looked like in 1959
ABC13's VAULT: One of the biggest scandals in HPD history
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flight lands in Texas with Coronavirus quarantine patients
30 acronyms to know if a predator is texting your child
Foggy start to Monday with a few rain showers
'I feel like a hero': Man finds Houston boy at center of Amber Alert
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Lost dog found 14 years later, reunited with Houston family
Introducing the Localish Network!
Show More
Well-known sex therapist murdered, former boyfriend arrested
5-year-old accidentally shoots 4-year-old child, police say
Houston Roughnecks defeat the BattleHawks
5-year-old boy found safe after being taken with stolen vehicle
Surprise! J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai are married!
More TOP STORIES News