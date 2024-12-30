ABC13's Melanie Lawson sits down with Former President Jimmy Carter during 1998 event

Former President Jimmy Carter was interviewed by ABC13's Melanie Lawson during a Habitat for Humanity event in Houston in 1998.

Former President Jimmy Carter was interviewed by ABC13's Melanie Lawson during a Habitat for Humanity event in Houston in 1998.

Former President Jimmy Carter was interviewed by ABC13's Melanie Lawson during a Habitat for Humanity event in Houston in 1998.

Former President Jimmy Carter was interviewed by ABC13's Melanie Lawson during a Habitat for Humanity event in Houston in 1998.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Former President Jimmy Carter, who died on Sunday at the age of 100, continues to be remembered by many.

Carter devoted himself to service after office.

ABC13's Melanie Lawson sat down with the former president during his 1998 visit to Houston for a Habitat for Humanity event. He and his wife, Rosalynn, partnered with the organization to help build 100 homes in our area in a week.

READ MORE: Jimmy Carter's work with Habitat for Humanity started in New York

During the interview, Lawson asked Carter in his own words how he would like to be remembered.

"Accurately, I would say," he responded.

"I'm satisfied with the accurate assessment of what I did when I was president. A couple of words that I'd like to hear are 'peace' and 'human rights.' Maybe those two words would be the ones that I would prefer," he continued.

RELATED: Jimmy Carter's journey from defeated one-term president to our best ex-president: Analysis

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts and reflects on the life and death of Former President Jimmy Carter.

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia sent a statement following his death, saying she saw firsthand that Carter was "a champion of human rights, democracy, international partnership, and prosperity for the poor."

"He proved that doing the right thing pays off in the end and that peace must always be our goal," Garcia said.

READ MORE: Jimmy Carter death: Reactions pour in after former president dies at 100

