WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for November 26, 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you to watch anytime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man convicted of Montrose murder released from prison
License plate readers key in finding shooting suspects
Turkey Leg Hut allowed to operate at normal hours temporarily
How to turn annoying robocalls into cash
Bus driver drank beer while picking up students, police say
Hospital mistakenly gives kidney transplant to wrong person
If your car is damaged by a pothole, will TxDOT pay?
Show More
Landowners fear eminent domain in fight against high speed rail
'Bomb cyclone' threatens travel mayhem before Thanksgiving
Dog walker caught on camera in alleged act of theft
Trump tells impeachment jokes at annual turkey pardon event
Ex-HPD officer charged in botched raid to stay in custody
More TOP STORIES News