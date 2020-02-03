WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Contact ABC-13
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for February 2, 2020
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you to watch anytime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2-year-old dies after uncle accused of causing traumatic bruises
9th US case of coronavirus from China confirmed California
Super Bowl 2020: Chiefs tie with 49ers
At the Super Bowl, they remembered Kobe Bryant
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about times, game, halftime show
Bed Bath & Beyond throws in the towel on 3 Houston stores
High speed rail may cause landowners to give up their property
Show More
18-year-old killed after shooting in Humble
Prognosticating raccoon picks 49ers as Super Bowl winner
Lady Gaga: 'I better hear no lip-syncing' at halftime show
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring
Mother of all traffic jams on West Loop at 59 hits this weekend
More TOP STORIES News