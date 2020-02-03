Society

ABC13 Evening News for February 2, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you to watch anytime.
2-year-old dies after uncle accused of causing traumatic bruises
9th US case of coronavirus from China confirmed California
Super Bowl 2020: Chiefs tie with 49ers
At the Super Bowl, they remembered Kobe Bryant
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about times, game, halftime show
Bed Bath & Beyond throws in the towel on 3 Houston stores
High speed rail may cause landowners to give up their property
18-year-old killed after shooting in Humble
Prognosticating raccoon picks 49ers as Super Bowl winner
Lady Gaga: 'I better hear no lip-syncing' at halftime show
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring
Mother of all traffic jams on West Loop at 59 hits this weekend
