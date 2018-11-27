SOCIETY

THE GREAT ESCAPE: 4-year-old hatches plan to help baby sister climb out of crib for playtime

EMBED </>More Videos

4-year-old helps 2-year-old sister escape crib

MANTECA, California (KTRK) --
Two sisters pulled off an incredible stunt all in the name of playtime.

Four-year-old Justice encouraged her 2-year-old sister, Journey, to climb out of her crib.

Justice even grabbed a chair to help her sister land safely.

"That's it. That's it. Now put your other leg there. I got you," Justice says.

The pair, caught on a camera installed in the room to monitor their activity, can be seen in the video scurrying away after the great escape.

The girls' dad, Isaiah, says they were supposed to be sleeping, but Justice just wanted to play.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybabieschildrenfamilyu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Giving Tuesday: What you need to know
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra , November 24 - Texas Mattress Makers
More Society
Top Stories
2 rappers killed in shooting in strip club parking lot: Family
Mayor visits Lamar HS after student killed near campus
HPD: Man found dead in game room after standoff
Houston Texans cheerleaders announce new coach
J.J. Watt's family was group texting him as he played Monday
Mom impaled in front of her kids falling from border fence
US forces: 3 American service members killed in Afghanistan
Video gamer overheard raping 15-year-old during game: Police
Show More
School says no to Chick-fil-A over perceived LGBTQ stance
Driver allegedly tried to mow down men leaving synagogue
Former Pres. Barack Obama to visit Houston for Rice appearance
The 60: Stories you need to know
It's Simone Biles Day! Star gymnast receives Houston holiday
More News