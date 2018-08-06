SOCIETY

4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center

Four new Houston BCycle stations have been installed in the Texas Medical Center.

Four new Houston Bcycle stations were just installed in the Texas Medical Center:
  • TMC Transit Center (1820 Pressler St.)
  • TMC Garage 2 (1150 Bates Ave.)
  • TMC Commons (6550 Bertner Ave.)
  • TMC Fannin & Ross Sterling (6411 Fannin)


This brings the total number of those rentable bikes around the Houston area to 430, which are available 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.

Ten more stations are coming to the medical center in the coming months.

It's just $9 for a monthly Bcycle membership. The walk-up rate is $3 per half hour.

