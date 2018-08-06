4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center

TMC Transit Center (1820 Pressler St.)

TMC Garage 2 (1150 Bates Ave.)

TMC Commons (6550 Bertner Ave.)

TMC Fannin & Ross Sterling (6411 Fannin)

Four new Houston Bcycle stations were just installed in the Texas Medical Center:This brings the total number of those rentable bikes around the Houston area to 430, which are available 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.Ten more stations are coming to the medical center in the coming months.It's just $9 for a monthly Bcycle membership. The walk-up rate is $3 per half hour.