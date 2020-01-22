Society

This 3-year-old leading a lunch prayer at school will melt your heart

ST. LOUIS, Missouri -- An adorable three-year-old from Missouri has stolen the hearts of the internet thanks to a video of him leading his class in prayer.

Footage filmed by Ranisha Martin shows her son Makhi taking the lead for the lunchtime prayer at Transformation Christian Pre-K in St Louis.

Makhi can be seen standing up and reciting the prayer, thanking the Lord for the food the class is about to eat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymissourilunchpre schoolschool prayer
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tomball-area coach accused of threatening principal with gun
Rain falls across SE Texas ahead of cold front tomorrow
The trophy stays: Astros won't be stripped of World Series title
Here's who will replace Kealia Ohai as Rodeo parade grand marshal
Pizza driver carjacked, forced to run from police
Beer cans spill on roadway in fatal 18-wheeler crash on North Fwy
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial opening arguments begin
Show More
Mom accused of smothering her 3 kids to death, including infant
Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77
1st coronavirus US case confirmed by CDC
9-year-old girl shot in Dallas road rage incident
Mom who paid off $50K debt has tips if you need to do the same
More TOP STORIES News