Society

3 shopping events you need to know about this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Holiday shopping just got a lot easier. Several Houston-area resale shops are having big sale events this weekend and if you want to save big, you don't want to miss out.

First Dibs

This resale store in Memorial is hosting a Black Friday sale beginning Friday, Nov. 15. Everything in the store will be between 50 and 70 percent off until 6 p.m.

Shoppers can find high-end items such as a Tiffany and Co. pouch for $150 or even a Louis Vuitton cross body purse for $240.



Tri-City Churches Resale Shop

Who doesn't love a Christmas sale? This shop is hosting a Dollar Day sale on Saturday where any and all Christmas decorations are only $1.



All proceeds will go to the East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry food pantry along with various financial assistance programs in Fort Bend County.

The sale starts at 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 425 Stafford Run Rd. in Stafford.

InStyle Fashion Resale Store

This resale shop on Westheimer is having a $2 sidewalk sale on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.. All proceeds will benefit the Houston Association of Black Journalists.



ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.

Follow Chelsey Hernandez on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonott
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed after fender bender on South Loop
Fugitive, innocent bystander found dead in apartment near Spring
LIVE: Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
Major road closures in Rosenberg, Magnolia and Pearland
Sunny skies and warmer temps today
13 Investigates: Significant jail time rare after kids get hold of guns
Show More
You'll have 2 chances to see Kanye West at Lakewood Church
Alex Bregman loses 2nd grandparent within weeks of each other
Woman shot in head while driving on 610 after leaving bar
Employers expected to fill 1M seasonal jobs this holiday season
Teens in stolen SUV cause crash that kills woman: HPD
More TOP STORIES News