3 shopping events you need to know about this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Holiday shopping just got a lot easier. Several Houston-area resale shops are having big sale events this weekend and if you want to save big, you don't want to miss out.This resale store in Memorial is hosting a Black Friday sale beginning Friday, Nov. 15. Everything in the store will be between 50 and 70 percent off until 6 p.m.Shoppers can find high-end items such as a Tiffany and Co. pouch for $150 or even a Louis Vuitton cross body purse for $240.Who doesn't love a Christmas sale? This shop is hosting a Dollar Day sale on Saturday where any and all Christmas decorations are only $1.All proceeds will go to the East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry food pantry along with various financial assistance programs in Fort Bend County.The sale starts at 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 425 Stafford Run Rd. in Stafford.This resale shop on Westheimer is having a $2 sidewalk sale on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.. All proceeds will benefit the Houston Association of Black Journalists.ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.