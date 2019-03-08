Society

$273M Mega Millions winner almost forgot winning ticket in store

EMBED <>More Videos

$273 million lottery winner almost forgot winning ticket in NJ store. Sarah Bloomquist has more on Action News at 6 p.m. on March 7, 2019.

LAWRENCE TWP., New Jersey -- A man who has been unemployed for 15 years, and had just gotten divorced back in October, was at the New Jersey Lottery Headquarters on Thursday to claim the $273 million Mega Millions jackpot.

Michael J. Weirsky, a resident of Alpha in Warren County, New Jersey, was the sole winner.

The drawing was held on Friday, March 1, 2019. He purchased his lucky ticket at QuickCheck, a store near his home where he frequently purchases his lottery tickets.

Weirsky had two tickets to check that weekend. The first ticket was not a winner. After reviewing the second and seeing a lot of matching numbers, he knew he had to get it to the store immediately to confirm he had a winner.

He ventured out in a snowstorm to his closest retailer to scan the ticket. He read the good news in person. It was a jackpot-winning ticket!

"I just didn't believe it. I just didn't believe that it was me, after all these years of playing, I finally had something that said you're a bigger winner than just two dollars," Weirsky said.

Perhaps most shocking about Weirsky's jackpot win is the fact that he almost lost the ticket right after he purchased it. He forgot the ticket on the counter of the store.

"Paying more attention to my cell phone. I put the tickets down to put my money away. Did something with my phone and just walked away," Weirsky said.

Fortunately, another customer got his attention and reminded him to grab the ticket.

Meanwhile, Weirsky said he has heard from his ex-wife.

"She just called me today and told me she's taking me back to court," he said.

The $273 million jackpot has a cash option of $162 million.

"I always wanted to know what it would be like to able to just wake up and just go somewhere or go buy something and just do it," said Weirsky. "When I get the money I am going to do that. I am going to try that."

The retailer that sold the winning ticket, QuickChek at 600 New Brunswick Avenue in Phillipsburg, received a $30,000 bonus check for selling the winning ticket.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societynew jerseynew jersey newsus worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 teens linked to man found shot to death in ditch in Porter
Men slug it out at RodeoHouston before concert
4-year-old accidentally kills fish after cuddling it
Houston mayor lays out plan for Prop B firefighter raises
Young boy saves friend from suicide using Snapchat
HPD officer under review after deadly raid files for retirement
Teacher tells boy to remove ash on Ash Wednesday
Show More
Ex-Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort sentenced to prison
Chilling new details emerge in Chris Watts prison interview tapes
HISD student stabbed in the head, suspect remains on the loose
Woman robbed at gunpoint while holding her child
Bicyclist struck and killed by school bus in the Heights
More TOP STORIES News