Snapchat video shows police rush in to help injured officers

A neighbor captured some tense moments on Snapchat as police rushed in to help five HPD officers who were shot while serving a warrant.The woman who recorded the video can be heard talking to another bystander as SWAT teams took cover in the 7800 block of Harding."Yeah, they're shooting! They've shot two SWAT....teams," she says. "There goes one, and one's on the floor...two's on the floor."Video shows one officer with a gunshot wound to the arm being assisted at the scene.