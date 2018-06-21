A Tennessee woman was stopped in the middle of an intersection when she felt something crawling up her leg. It turned out to be a six-foot snake.She screamed, jumped out of her car and quickly called police.Arriving officers grabbed the non-poisonous snake and removed it from her car as other shocked drivers looked on.Police say the snake had crawled out of a box that the woman had put her in back seat. The box was full of junk she was taking to the dump.Authorities released the snake in a nearby creek.