Texas Tribune

2.8 magnitude earthquake rattles south central Texas

EMBED <>More Videos

How earthquakes are measured

SMILEY, Texas (KTRK) -- Another earthquake shook parts of south central Texas Tuesday night.

A 2.8 magnitude quake was detected around 7:30 p.m. south of Smiley in Gonzales County.

There have been no damage reports from the event, which was estimated to have originated at a depth of nearly 5 miles below the earth's surface.

It was the fourth quake reported in Texas over the past 24 hours. Earlier in the day, seismic events were also reported near Mentone in Loving County and in the Midland area. Both quakes registered 2.6 magnitude on the Richter scale.

Residents in the Smiley, Texas, area are no strangers to earthquakes, though none have been major.

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake rattled the same region in April.

Smiley is approximately 160 miles west of Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasearthquakeweatherstudytexas tribune
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS TRIBUNE
TX House committee to investigate schools' books on race, sexuality
Abbott signs law restricting transgender student-athletes
Delta-8 in Texas remains classified as 'illegal'
What to know about 8 proposed amendments on Texas ballot
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News