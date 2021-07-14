2.8 magnitude earthquake rattles south central Texas

SMILEY, Texas (KTRK) -- Another earthquake shook parts of south central Texas Tuesday night.
A 2.8 magnitude quake was detected around 7:30 p.m. south of Smiley in Gonzales County.
There have been no damage reports from the event, which was estimated to have originated at a depth of nearly 5 miles below the earth's surface.
It was the fourth quake reported in Texas over the past 24 hours. Earlier in the day, seismic events were also reported near Mentone in Loving County and in the Midland area. Both quakes registered 2.6 magnitude on the Richter scale.
Residents in the Smiley, Texas, area are no strangers to earthquakes, though none have been major.
A 3.3 magnitude earthquake rattled the same region in April.
Smiley is approximately 160 miles west of Houston.
