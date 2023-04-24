Small plane catches fire after crashing at La Porte airport, SkyEye video shows

ABC13's SkyEye pilot saw firefighters putting out a fire in the front of the aircraft, which appears to be a 1998 Maule.

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was airlifted to a hospital after a small plane crashed Monday morning at La Porte Municipal Airport, SkyEye video shows.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at the airport off Spencer Highway.

When SkyEye arrived at the scene, our pilot saw firefighters putting out a fire in the front of the aircraft.

Video shows the aircraft, which appears to be a 1998 Maule, severely damaged.

It may have been holding four or five people. The extent of their injuries are not known.

ABC13's Jeff Ehling is working to gather more information, and we will update the story as more details come in.

