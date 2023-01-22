Small plane crashes, blocks lanes on Grand Parkway at Cypress Rosehill, traffic cameras show

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A small plane can be seen blocking lanes on the Grand Parkway after crashing Sunday, traffic cameras show.

It is unclear what led to the crash and details are not immediately known.

First responders were called to the Grand Parkway at Cypress Rosehill shortly after 11:30 a.m.

According to Houston TranStar, all mainlanes in both directions were closed.

Photos from drivers showed the plane with its nose down next to the median with light smoke filling the air.

Eyewitness News is working on learning more about this developing story.

