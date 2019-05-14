Small flash fire reported at ITC facility in Deer Park

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A small flash fire was reported at Intercontinental Terminals Company's Deer Park facility on Tuesday.

This incident comes nearly two months after a huge fire erupted at the facility on March 17.

Officials said the flash fire happened while crews were working to deconstruct tank 80-15, which was one of the tanks that burned during the March fire.

Officials released a statement saying that pre-staged firefighters extinguished the fire immediately.

Air monitoring during the incident did not identify any elevated benzene levels during the time of the fire, officials said.

There were no reported injuries.

