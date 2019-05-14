Small flash fire reported at ITC facility in Deer Park

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A small flash fire was reported at Intercontinental Terminals Company's Deer Park facility on Tuesday.This incident comes nearly two months after a huge fire erupted at the facility on March 17.Officials said the flash fire happened while crews were working to deconstruct tank 80-15, which was one of the tanks that burned during the March fire.Officials released a statement saying that pre-staged firefighters extinguished the fire immediately.Air monitoring during the incident did not identify any elevated benzene levels during the time of the fire, officials said.There were no reported injuries.