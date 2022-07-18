building fire

Pregnant woman hospitalized after small building fire in southeast Houston, firefighters say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A small fire was stamped out quickly at a southeast Houston building on Monday, according to the Houston Fire Department.

At about noon, HFD said they responded to a fire in the 5100 block of Griggs Road.

The small fire was in the wall related to an elevator, officials said.
HFD said a pregnant woman was transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

Firefighters asked drivers to avoid the area due to "heavy emergency traffic."

