Pregnant woman hospitalized after small building fire in southeast Houston, firefighters say

@HoustonFire is currently on scene near the 5100 block of Griggs performing an offensive attack after receiving reports of a building on fire. No FF or civilian injuries have been reported. Please avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic. @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) July 18, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A small fire was stamped out quickly at a southeast Houston building on Monday, according to the Houston Fire Department.At about noon, HFD said they responded to a fire in the 5100 block of Griggs Road.The small fire was in the wall related to an elevator, officials said.HFD said a pregnant woman was transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution.Firefighters asked drivers to avoid the area due to "heavy emergency traffic."