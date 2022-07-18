Pregnant woman hospitalized after small building fire in southeast Houston, firefighters say

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.
At about noon, HFD said they responded to a fire in the 5100 block of Griggs Road.
The small fire was in the wall related to an elevator, officials said.
HFD said a pregnant woman was transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution.
Firefighters asked drivers to avoid the area due to "heavy emergency traffic."
@HoustonFire is currently on scene near the 5100 block of Griggs performing an offensive attack after receiving reports of a building on fire. No FF or civilian injuries have been reported. Please avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic. @FireChiefofHFD— Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) July 18, 2022