Slow pace costs Houston, Harris County control of flood money

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has taken notice of Houston's slow-moving progress with its Harvey recovery program. Although the city will likely receive additional help with projects to mitigate against future hurricanes or natural disasters, how much is spent and what contractors are chosen will now be done in Austin - not here.Abbott announced Friday his decision to tap the General Land Office to lead a $4 billion disaster mitigation program focused on larger-scale regional projects that reduce long-term risk and lessen the impact of future floods."Houston and Harris County's lack of movement on Harvey housing recovery is the reason the city and county will not get a direct allocation. Victims need this money. That's why this will go through GLO," Abbott spokesman John Wittman told 13 Investigates' Ted Oberg.Houston hoped to receive some of that funding directly, but according to the city's latest report, only 15 people have been helped despite more than 16,400 homeowners expressing interest in the program. Harris County, whose program was approved after Houston's, has helped even fewer storm victims."The city has only received $1.3 billion for home repair and recovery and we are moving through that process," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said during ABC 13's mayoral debate on Wednesday.Soon after the two-year anniversary of Harvey in August, Turner hosted a town hall where he acknowledged the city's Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts have been "painstakingly slow.""The process is antiquated and it does not work for the people who need help the most," Turner said during the Aug. 29 town hall at the Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center. "It's like being victimized all over again. It takes too long."Residents outside of Houston and Harris County are seeing success faster. The GLO is operating its own Homeowner Assistance Program helping residents across the state. The state agency has already approved 1,274 applications for homes that are complete or under construction."Today is a historic day for our state," GLO Commissioner George P. Bush said. "Texas' top disaster preparedness and recovery leaders are focused on accomplishing broad, wide-ranging projects that will benefit the most Texans. I am committed to maximizing this historic funding by prioritizing regional partnerships to protect Texans from future storms."A majority of the $4.3 billion will go toward Hurricane Harvey-related projects, but about $222.3 million will go toward projects from flooding in 2015 and 2016.