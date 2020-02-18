abc13 plus northeast

Live music venue still jamming after 68 years in northeast Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Everyone from Kashmere Gardens knows about the Silver Slipper.

Even if you haven't been, your parents and grandparents probably have.

When ABC13 plus visited on a Monday morning, the fashion was popping, the drinks were flowing, and the owner, Curley Cormier, was playing tunes from behind the bar.

"My dad opened this place up in 1952," Cormier explained. "It was an ice cream parlor back then."

In the 1950s and 60s, Cormier's dad turned the Silver Slipper into a Zydeco destination.

It was just down the street from Houston's Frenchtown, and the biggest stars performed there.

But, when Cormier and his wife, Dorothy, took over, it became a blues club.

The owner still performs every Saturday night.

"I have rules and I enforce the rules. I believe in rules," Cormier explained. "Act nice. Do the right thing. Respect everybody."

"As long as he's breathing. It will not close," added Dorothy.

ABC13+ is a project that focuses on the hidden gems and unsung heroes from the communities you live in. Through our series, we're able to shine a positive spotlight on the amazing stories that deserve to be told.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonlive musichistorymusicabc13 plusfamilyabc13 plus northeast
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS NORTHEAST
Get tasty burgers and po-boys from special Fifth Ward eatery
The best of ABC13+ Northeast
Burt's Meat Market offers tasty Cajun food at great prices
Meet the only HISD swimmer to make this year's UIL swim meet
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Show More
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
More TOP STORIES News