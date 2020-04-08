Slim Thug donates 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to METRO bus drivers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6049439" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston rapper Slim Thug walked ABC13 through what happened before testing positive for coronavirus. He also offered a message during the crisis.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6046197" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In telling his fans he has coronavirus, Houston rapper Slim Thug explained what happened before testing positive.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Houston rapper Slim Thug continues to recover after his coronavirus diagnosis, he took time to donate much-needed hand sanitizer to some of the city's essential workers.On Tuesday, the rapper, whose real name is Stayve Thomas, donated 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to the METRO police department and METRO bus drivers."I want our police officers and bus drivers to know that we appreciate their service during this tough time," said the rapper. "They have always been a huge part of keeping Houston going."The multi-platinum selling artist teamed up with his relief team, Smoke Shield, to donate the bottles. Smoke Shield, Slim Thug and rapper Baby Bash plan to donate an additional 1,000 bottles by Wednesday, April 15.The rapper said the team will also provide health care workers with hand sanitizer during the month of April.The 39-year-old had an interview with ABC13 last week after he revealed his positive diagnosis.