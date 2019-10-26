u.s. & world

'Slender Man' stabbing victim speaks out for first time

WAUKESHA, Wis. -- It's been five years since Peyton Leutner was stabbed repeatedly and left to die by classmates trying to please the fictional character "Slender Man." In a new interview with ABC News, Leutner spoke out for the first time since the attack, revealing to ABC's David Muir what it was like the day she almost lost her life.

"They just wanted to go on a walk. I didn't think much of it -- it's just a walk. It's in Waukesha, what bad stuff happens in Waukesha, Wisconsin?" Leutner recalled.

She continued: "Anissa told me to lie on the ground and cover myself in sticks and leaves and stuff. But it was really just a trick."

It was then, according to investigators, that Leutner's classmates stabbed her 19 times and left her for dead. She said she didn't feel any of the stabbing "because my body was in shock...the adrenaline, I didn't feel a thing."

"I think I remember them running away. I kind of just laid there for a minute," she continued. "I got up, grabbed a couple of trees for support, I think, and just walked until I hit a patch of grass where I could lay down."

It was there, at the end of Big Bend Road, that a bicyclist found her and called 911. Police and EMT workers arrived. Leutner's focus, she said, faded in and out while in the ambulance.

"I couldn't focus much because my body was working so hard to keep itself alive," she said. "It was probably like, 'Vision isn't really a priority right now.'"

Leutner's two classmates, Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier, were charged in adult court with first-degree attempted intentional homicide after the attack.

Weier pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was found by a jury to be not guilty by mental disease or defect in 2017. Geyser pleaded guilty to the first-degree charges against her. In 2018, as a part of her plea agreement with prosecutors, Geyser was convicted but found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Weier and Geyser each were sentenced to up to 25 years and up to 40 years, respectively, in a mental health institution.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsincrimeu.s. & worldstabbing
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Amber Alert issued for Va. teen believed to be with 33-year-old
Missing 14-year-old girl believed to be with 34-year-old man
Southwest Airlines accused of hiding restroom cameras
Astros dads proud again to see sons in World Series
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas Southern officer involved in crash while on motorcycle
Woman carjacked in 'bump and rob' near Rice University
Astros fans prepare for chilly Game 4 watch party
Nasa administrator wants to reconsider the status of Pluto
Astros' Impossible Dream: Worship leader rewrites familiar anthem
ABC13's Dave Ward speaks at Texas Book Festival
Moody Gardens penguins predict World Series winner
Show More
Chilly mornings, nice afternoons this weekend!
Houston-area senior home has pile of candy for trick-or-treaters
Dad builds Star Wars Millennium Falcon model for sons' Halloween costume
19-year-old shot, killed after argument in west Harris Co.
Houston's Top 10 Pumpkin Patches
More TOP STORIES News