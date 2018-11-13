Yates High School cancels after school activities after former student shot to death

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Steven Romo speaks to Yates High School students after a popular former classmate was shot to death near Lamar HS.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Afternoon activities at Yates High School were cancelled Tuesday following reports of a deadly shooting near Lamar High School.

The 18-year-old victim, Delindsey Dwayne Mack, attended Yates last school year before transferring to Lamar.

Authorities say a masked gunman walked up to the teen and a 15-year-old student firing shots.

The 18-year-old was shot multiple times, and transported to the hospital where he later died.

RELATED: 18-year-old killed and 15-year-old grazed by bullet identified as Lamar HS students

EMBED More News Videos

18-year-old shot to death identified as Lamar HS student


On the Yates campus Tuesday, Mack was remembered as a well-known student before he transferred.

His cousin, Deon Claymore, who was born a day apart from Mack, still takes classes at Yates. He learned of the shooting while school was still in session.

"It was pointless. He really just had too much going on," Claymore said.

Students and parents told Eyewitness News that they were happy with the way officials handled the shooting.

HISD officials released the students from school at their normal times, but decided to cancel all after school activities as a precaution.


"They didn't want us getting killed neither, you know, that's why Lamar was on lockdown," an unidentified student told us.

Yates' schedule is expected to resume as normal on Wednesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teen killeddeadly shootinghigh school
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Lamar High School student killed in gang hit near campus
River Oaks community reacts after shooting death of teen
Principal fights back tears after 3 Lamar HS teens killed
Newlywed couple's mishap turns into one-of-a-kind wedding photo
Mattress Mack and Alex Bregman giving away 500 turkeys
Sunshine returns Wednesday afternoon, but it'll still be chilly
Holiday events in Tomball and Magnolia
Hospital increases security after Lamar HS teen dies near campus
Show More
High school boys give apparent Nazi salute in prom photo
Zoo Lights at Houston Zoo shining early ahead of season opener
Chick-fil-A delivering free sandwiches to launch new service
Retouching now option for school photos
Car care tips for cold weather
More News