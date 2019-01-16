Police release sketch of man linked to armed robbery in SW Houston

Houston police need help identifying a man suspected of an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in Alief.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 28 in the 9400 block of Boone Road.

The victim had just arrived at the Alief Westwood Storage to pick up a trailer for his truck, as he exited his vehicle, a black male pointed a handgun at him.

According to police, the suspect pulled the victim out of his vehicle and started rummaging through his truck. Police say while the victim had his hands in the air, the suspect reportedly shot him in the back.

The victim then fell on the ground, and the suspect went through his pockets and stole $30 and a cell phone, according to authorities.

The victim suffered serious bodily injury and was transported to the hospital, but is expected to survive.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid to upper 20s, skinny with a clean beard, and wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
