20 guests safe after being stuck on Six Flags Fiesta Texas roller coaster

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- All 20 Six Flags Fiesta guests, who were reportedly stuck on a roller coaster, have been safely escorted off the ride, according to a park spokesperson.

Jeff Filicko, the park's marketing and communications manager, issued the following statement about the rescue:

At approximately 11:54 AM, the Poltergeist coaster stopped in the middle of a ride cycle. In cooperation with the San Antonio Fire Department, we safely escorted all twenty guests from the ride. The safety of our guests is our highest priority, and the ride will remain closed while we complete a full inspection.

The guests were secure in an upright position with water available, according to Filicko.

No injuries were reported.
