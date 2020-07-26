CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people trapped on a boat were rescued before it sank in a Corpus Christi marina, according to the Texas A&M Task Force 1 (TF1).
TF1's water rescue squad arrived as many of the other boats in the marina were breaking apart and sinking.
It happened between Saturday evening and Sunday morning after Hurricane Hanna, a category 1 storm, made its first landfall at Padre Island, just south of Corpus Christi.
READ ALSO: Hanna causes partial collapse of popular pier in Corpus Christi
The rescuers helped two 80-year-olds and the 40-year-old owner of the sailboat onto inflatable rescue boats to bring them back to shore.
Video of the incident shows the rescuers helping the three people amidst heavy rain and high winds.
SEE ALSO: Water rescue caught on camera after 2 girls fall into water at Surfside Beach
2 elderly rescued from sinking boat after Hurricane Hanna made landfall
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More