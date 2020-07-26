2 elderly rescued from sinking boat after Hurricane Hanna made landfall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people trapped on a boat were rescued before it sank in a Corpus Christi marina, according to the Texas A&M Task Force 1 (TF1).

TF1's water rescue squad arrived as many of the other boats in the marina were breaking apart and sinking.

It happened between Saturday evening and Sunday morning after Hurricane Hanna, a category 1 storm, made its first landfall at Padre Island, just south of Corpus Christi.

READ ALSO: Hanna causes partial collapse of popular pier in Corpus Christi

The rescuers helped two 80-year-olds and the 40-year-old owner of the sailboat onto inflatable rescue boats to bring them back to shore.

Video of the incident shows the rescuers helping the three people amidst heavy rain and high winds.

SEE ALSO: Water rescue caught on camera after 2 girls fall into water at Surfside Beach
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
corpus christielderlytropical stormweekend weatherweathertropical weatherstorm damagesevere weatherboatswater rescuerescuesearch and rescuestormhurricane
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thunderstorms moving through Houston
Dad accused of beating 2-year-old to death during potty training
Mother of man fatally shot at Austin protest speaks out
Surfer comes to the rescue of 2 teens who fell into the Gulf
COVID-19 testing sites close after hurricane impact
Hanna causes partial collapse of popular pier in Corpus Christi
Americans With Disabilities Act signed 30 years ago today
Show More
Olivia de Havilland, 'Gone With The Wind' star, dies at 104
Need a COVID-19 test? Check out this list
2nd $1,200 stimulus check would come in August, Mnuchin says
Goodbye Hanna: Tropical Storm Warning discontinued
Rep. John Lewis crosses Selma bridge for final time
More TOP STORIES News