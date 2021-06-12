fatal crash

Woman dead in single-vehicle crash in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County deputies are investigating a deadly one-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday morning in northwest Harris County.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the 14000 block of Stuebner Airline Road.

Deputies said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was driving at a high rate of speed before losing control and slamming into a sign on the side of the road, according deputies.


