Woman dead in single-vehicle crash in NW Harris County

Traffic investigators are at the scene of a major single-vehicle accident at 14000 Stuebner Airline Rd. in north Harris County. The occupant was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased by EMS on the scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/kyGGVcDz46 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 12, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County deputies are investigating a deadly one-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday morning in northwest Harris County.It happened around 2 a.m. in the 14000 block of Stuebner Airline Road.Deputies said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.The woman was driving at a high rate of speed before losing control and slamming into a sign on the side of the road, according deputies.