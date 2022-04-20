simone biles

Simone Biles unveils new athleisure clothing line with Athleta aimed at girls aged 6-12

By Steven Devadanam
HOUSTON, Texas -- After a whirlwind summer in 2021 that saw her become a reluctant yet worldwide spokesperson for mental health and later, an advocate for all women against predators, Simone Biles is living her best life.

The Spring native and Olympic gymnastic GOAT announced her engagement to boyfriend and Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens earlier this year, and now, she has unveiled a new clothing line aimed at nurturing future stars.

Biles, 25, a seven-time Olympic gold medalist and the most decorated Olympic athlete in history, revealed the launch on social media. "It's finally happening," Biles declared on Instagram, informing her 6.9 million followers that the limited-edition line from Athleta drops Tuesday, April 19. She co-created the series, appropriately dubbed Athleta Girls x Simone Biles, which her legions of fans can add to cart here.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
