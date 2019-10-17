Live On Location: Meet The Host



Meet The Host: Rebecca Spera

Rebecca Spera is an Emmy Award-Winning TV Reporter and Producer, and while her success in the TV industry started in her twenties, her dreams of informing, entertaining, and making a difference in the lives of viewers started when she was just a little girl. Instead of watching cartoons while she waited for the school bus, Rebecca viewed Good Morning America each morning and repeated whatever Joan Lunden would say during the newscast. Then, when she'd return home from school, she tuned into Oprah, took notes, and wrote letters to Oprah critiquing the shows, along with sending in her own ideas. She still has a stack of Oprah's response letters as keepsakes! Learn More
