1 person found wounded after ShotSpotter detects shots in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities found one person shot after ShotSpotter technology detected shots had been fired in the area in northwest Houston, police said on Monday.

Police told ABC13 that ShotSpotter detected six shots at about 6 a.m. on Lockfield and West 43rd, near Highway 290.

When officials arrived, they found one person shot. The person was taken to the hospital.

Officers detained one person.

Police have not released further details on what led to the shooting or who was detained.

ABC13 has reported on ShotSpotter before.

It's a gunshot detection system that the city of Houston implemented in hopes of using it to help curb gun violence in communities.

HPD launched the pilot program in 2019. There are sensors in parts of the city that monitor when a gun is fired. At that moment, it alerts officers.

But one recent question that's come up is how well the technology is working.

A July report from our partners at the Houston Chronicle found that the program hasn't been making a huge difference where it's embedded, mainly in Black and brown communities. In addition, the technology has also made residents in those communities feel uncomfortable about their relationship with law enforcement.

The report also found that out of approximately 6,300 alerts between December 2020 and March 2023, more than 80% were canceled, marked as unfounded, dismissed as information calls, or closed because officers could not find evidence upon arrival.

