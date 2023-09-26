ShotSpotter technology led police to a field in Ashville near Scott in Sunnyside, where they found a woman shot to death, officials say.

ShotSpotter technology leads police to woman found dead in field in Sunnyside, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities found a woman shot to death in a field in Sunnyside early Tuesday morning.

According to police, ShotSpotter technology led them to a field in the 10100 block of Ashville near Scott at around 4:30 a.m. They found the woman, believed to be in her 20s, shot multiple times.

First responders arrived at the scene and performed CPR, but the woman died.

Authorities told ABC13 police had to cross through thick brush and trees to find the victim.

Police said it's possible they have one witness, but they don't know where that person is at this time.

Investigators are looking for surveillance video in hopes it captured something.

Otherwise, there are no leads on a suspect or a motive.

ShotSpotter is a gun detection system that the city of Houston launched through a pilot program in 2019 in hopes of curbing gun violence in communities.

The sensors monitor when a gun is fired and alerts officers.