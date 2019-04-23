HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you love to shop as much as I do and want the opportunity to help The American Heart Association, there's a giant "pop-up" coming to Houston. The 'Shop with Heart' event features more than 340 retailers and restaurants.
To participate, you can buy the Heart Card for $50. It saves you 20 percent off regular-priced items in stores taking part with shopping areas from The Woodlands to Pearland. It includes stores like Pottery Barn, The Container Store, Tootsies, Tres Chic and more.
You'll likely save that amount in your first purchase and 100 percent of your $50 goes to The American Heart Association.
You can purchase your Heart Card at any participating retailer. You can find a list here.
"I look at it as like a giant pop-up. We have 340 plus retailers and restaurants. Everybody you can imagine from apparel, accessories, home decor, spas, we have everyone covered," said fashion and lifestyle blogger Roz Pactor.
Participating restaurants give you a FREE appetizer or dessert with a purchase of an entree.
The event is from Friday, April 26 through May 5. Plan ahead for your shopping for Mother's Day, Father's Day, graduations and wedding season.
There's a huge pre-launch party taking place at Kuhl-Linscomb on April 24 with giveaways throughout the evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Save money while shopping to make a difference at 340 stores and restaurants
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News