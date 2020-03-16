Shopping

Houston-area grocery stores offer special hours for senior shoppers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston-area grocery stores are now offering special hours for shoppers over the age of 60.

FOOD TOWN

Lewis Food Town is opening the doors for shoppers over the age of 65 from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.


The idea is to allow older customers to shop in a less crowded environment, the store said. Access will require a state-issued ID or a Texas driver's license.

The move comes as grocery stores across the country have been overwhelmed with shoppers amid the coronavirus crisis.

The grocery chain has 30 locations in the Houston area. You can find them here.

WHOLE FOODS MARKET

Starting on Wednesday, Mar 18, all Whole Food Markets stores in the U.S. and Canada will service customers who are over the age of 60, one hour before opening to the public.

Starting on Thursday, March 19, all Whole Foods Market stores in the U.K. will service customers who are 70 and older one hour before opening to the public.

In addition, the stores will close two hours to restock shelves and sanitize the stores.

DOLLAR GENERAL

Dollar General on Monday announced it is dedicating its first hour of operations to allow seniors to shop.

Starting from Tuesday, March 17, seniors will be able to purchase what they need from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m.

VALLARTA STORES

Vallarta stores announced they will be open from seven until eight each morning starting Wednesday, only for seniors, pregnant women and disabled customers.

TARGET

Target is cutting back its hours and introducing dedicated shopping time for "vulnerable guests," the company announced Tuesday.

The company said the first hour that each store is open on Wednesday mornings will be reserved for customers who are elderly or have other underlying health conditions. Other customers are encouraged to "plan their shopping trips around this timeframe."

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinghoustoncoronaviruscoronavirus texassenior citizensgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston cancels Sunday Masses
Second coronavirus related death reported in Texas
Halliburton issues furlough for 3,500 employees
Tom Brady will join Tampa Bay Buccaneers
COVID-19: Ft. Bend, Galveston closing restaurants, bars
Firefighters concerned as protective gear runs low
Girl Scouts of San Jacinto suspends 2020 cookie program
Show More
Girl Scouts in Friendswood create baskets for first responders
DISTANCE TEACHING: Kids will get taught, but patience needed
3 more victories, Biden pulls further away from Sanders
39 coronavirus cases confirmed in Houston area
Where some COVID-19 patients visited in Houston area
More TOP STORIES News