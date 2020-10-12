Here are some of the top deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020

Amazon is holding its annual Prime Day on Oct. 13 and 14 this year, after the pandemic forced it to postpone the sales event from July. It's the first time Prime Day is being held in the fall, and Amazon is positioning it as a way to get people to start their holiday shopping.
PC Magazine says this year will be different because instead of buying for themselves, customers are saying they will buy gifts for others.
The top searched items include streaming devices, tablets and e-readers.
You can find discounts now, including a 55 inch 4K TV for almost half of its original price and mini security cameras for $25.
One thing that is getting a lot of attention right now is wearable tech.
Amazon already has Apple watches on sale ahead of Prime Day, so the savings on those items could be extreme.
And if you want to save big, look for wearable items that are one step down from the newly released items.
"Because frequently, there is such a minor difference between the Apple Watch Series 6 out now and a watch that came out earlier," said Chandra Steele of PC Magazine. "I'd say look to the ones that are like a category below, see if you are comfortable with those features because those are probably going to be your deepest discounts."
One of the problems with Prime Day is figuring out the best deal.
Fortunately, there are apps for that.
About a half dozen apps can guide you through the process and take a look at the deals already announced.
PC Magazine's pick of the best shopping apps to compare prices
Amazon has already discounted a few of its own devices and services. Here's where you can save now and how to prepare for the main event.
Amazon Devices
- Save 60% on their most popular smart speaker, Echo Dot (3rd Gen), just $18.99
- Save up to $80 on Echo Show devices. Get the Echo Show 5 for $44.99, Echo Show 8 for $64.99, and Echo Show (2nd Gen) for $149.99
- Take Alexa on the road with $30 off Echo Auto, now with Auto Mode in the Alexa App and Start My Commute features, just $19.99
- Fire TV Edition Smart TVs start at just $79.99. Plus, get the Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition TV for $109.99 and the Toshiba 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition TV for $209.99
- Save $40 on Fire TV Cube and use your voice to control your entertainment experience, just $79.99
- Save up to 45% on Fire tablets. Get the Fire HD 10 for $79.99 and Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet for $59.99
- Save $75 on eero Mesh WiFi system ensuring you have whole home WiFi coverage, just $174.00
- Save $20 on Ring Stick Up Cam, just $79.99.
- Save 30% on Ring Video Doorbell devices and get Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) for $69.99
- Get Blink Mini Indoor Cam, just $24.99
- Get your smart home started with Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5, just $149.99
- Get an Echo Dot and LIFX Smart Bulb (Wi-Fi set up), just $18.99
- Save $50 on Kindle Paperwhite, just $79.99
- Save $35 on the Kindle Kids Edition, just $74.99
Electronics
- Save 36% on 12 Month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership + SanDisk 128GB Memory Card
- Save up to 33% on select Nintendo Switch titles
- Save up to 33% on DJI Mavic Mini Drone and Osmo cameras
- Save up to 35% on Nixplay WIFI digital frames
- Save up to 40% off on Panasonic cameras
- Save up to 46% on Garmin GPS units and smartwatches
- Save up to 30% on Tile trackers
- Save 30% on select cell phone cases
- Save on JBL Boombox
- Save up to 30% on headphones from top brands
- Save up to 30% on select Samsung and Sony TVs
- Save 20% on Mynt 3D pens
- Save 20% on Sindoh 3D printers
- Save 30% on Dremel 3D20 DigiLab 3D Printer
Smart Home
- Save $75 on Select August Locks and get a free Echo Dot(3rd Gen)
- Save up to 30% off Arlo Smart Home Security Products
- Save up to 33% on iRobot Roomba vacuums
- Save on myQ Smart Garage Hub
- Save up to 35% on Smart Home products from Moen, Leviton, Kasa and more
- Save on ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat
- Save up to 44% on Shark vacuums
- Save up to 22% on Hamilton Beach Works with Alexa Smart Coffee Maker
Small Businesses Including Amazon Launchpad and Amazon Handmade
- Save up to 47% on Parker Baby Co. baby products and gear
- Save up to 40% on Pawstruck natural dog treats
- Save up to 25% on Simply Gum natural breath mints and chewing gum
- Save 20% on select Amazon Launchpad products including Skoolzy STEM Peg Board Toddler Stacking Toys and Taco vs. Burrito, the surprisingly strategic card game
- Save up to 25% on select Amazon Launchpad products including Trifo Robot Vacuum Cleaners
- Save up to 20% on handcrafted gifts and décor from Amazon Handmade
- Save 20% on pumpkin bakery soy candles from Amazon Handmade Maker, Lorenzen Candle Co
- Save 20% on rose embossing rolling pins from Amazon Handmade Maker, Algis Crafts
- Save 20% on blue simulated turquoise hoop earrings from Amazon Handmade Maker, MJLuLu
- Save 20% on dog leash holders from Amazon Handmade Maker, G3 Studios
Home & Kitchen
- Save up to 30% on Classic Brands, Furrino, and Sauder furniture
- Save up to 30% on Zinus furniture
- Save up to 30% on Casper mattresses
- Save up to 35% on Bissell floorcare
- Save up to 40% on kitchen essentials from Le Creuset, Pyrex, Corelle and more
- Save up to 50% on Instant Pot products
- Save up to 30% on Cuisinart appliances and cookware
- Save up to 37% on Ninja kitchen products
Toys & Games
- Save up to 30% on Arts & Crafts sets for kids
- Save up to 30% on Barbie & Hot Wheels toys
- Save up to 40% on Fashion Dolls and Accessories from brands like L.O.L. Surprise!, Calico Critters and Journey Girls
- Save up to 30% on NERF Toys
- Save up to 30% on Playskool, Sesame Street and Littlest Pet Shop toys
- Save up to 30% on toys from Marvel, Star Wars and more
- Save up to 30% on toys from Melissa & Doug, V-Tech, Battat, Hape and more
- Save up to 30% on Outdoor and Ride-on products
- Save up to 30% on games from Magic the Gathering, Exploding Kittens and more
- Save up to 30% on STEM toys and building sets
- Save 15% on AmScope Microscopes for Kids
Fashion
- Save up to 40% on select Levi's for the whole family
- Save up to 35% on select Calvin Klein underwear
- Save up to 50% on select watches from Citizen, Bulova, Anne Klein, Fossil and more
- Save up to 30% on select men's and women's clothing and more from our brands
- Save up to 30% on select Cubcoats for kids
- Save up to 15% on select Fall fashion from Shopbop
- Save up to 40% on select dresses from Shopbop
- Save up to 30% on select styles from The Drop
- Save up to 40% on select Champion apparel
- Save up to 30% on select Tommy Hilfiger apparel
- Save up to 30% on select New Balance for the family
Beauty
- Save up to 43% on Panasonic's men's grooming products
- Save more than 35% on Waterpik Counterop Aquarius products
- Save up to 55% on select oral care favorites from Crest
- Save up to 50% on select Conair products
- Save up to 50% on select men's grooming favorites from Braun and Gillette
- Save 20% on skin care products from brands including Aquaphor, Coppertone, Eucerin and Nivea
- Save up to 40% on Premium Beauty hair and skin care appliances from top brands like BaBylissPro, ghd, Foreo, NuFace, Paul Mitchell, PMD Beauty, Rusk and T3
- Save up to 40% on Premium Beauty favorites from brands including Bioderma, Elemis, HAUS Laboratories by Lady Gaga, Mustela, Oribe, Redken and Stila
- Save 30% or more on Mario Badescu, Pureology, Nioxin, Philosophy, R+Co, Dermablend, Stila, BaBylisspRO, Glo Science, NuFace, PMD Beauty and many more Premium Beauty brands
Health & Personal Care
- Save 50% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kit
- Save up to 30% on Fitbit Versa 2, Versa Lite and Aria Air
- Save up to 30% on household essentials from Proctor & Gamble (P&G)
- Save up to 30% on 'on the go' snack bars and ready to drink beverages
- Save up to 20% on select products from Nature's Bounty
- Save up to 20% on nutrition & wellness favorites from brands including Garden of Life, Culturelle and Dymatize
- Save up to 20% on Marpac white noise machines
- Save up to 25% on home air fresheners from brands including Finish, Air Wick, Woolite and Rid-X
- Save 15% on First Aid Only 299 All-Purpose First Aid Kit
- Save 20% on Scott washroom essentials
Amazon Brands
- Save up to 35% on coffee and espresso from Happy Belly and Solimo
- Save up to 50% on Belei skin care products
- Save 20% on baby essentials from Mama Bear
- Save 20% on health and personal care products from Solimo
- Save 20% on snacks and grocery essentials from Happy Belly
- Save 20% on health and wellness products from Revly, Amazon Elements and Amazon Basic Care
- Save up to 40% on AmazonBasics products including luggage and travel gear, home furnishings, and kitchen essentials
Automotive, Tools & Home Improvement
- Save 50% on Tire Installation
- Save 35% off on NOCO Products
- Save 20% on Shell Rotella T6 Full Synthetic 5W-40 Diesel Engine Oil
- Save 20% on Select Chemical Guys Kits and Microfiber Towels
- Save 20% on Select Chemical Guys Kits
- Save 30% on Select Camco Rhino Heavy Duty Tote Tanks
- Save up to 40% on DEWALT tools
- Save up to 40% on CRAFTSMAN tools
- Save on Sylvania light bulbs
- Save up to 15% on select Kidde smoke & carbon monoxide alarms
Lawn & Garden
- Save on select Scotts lawn and garden products
- Save up to 20% on select Shop Succulents live plants
- Save up to 20% on select Costa Farms live plants
- Save up to 20% on select Briggs & Stratton power products
- Save up to 20% on select Classic Accessories patio covers
- Save up to 20% on select Worx fall clean up equipment and power tools
- Save up to 15% on select Worx Hydroshot pressure washer and PowerShare products
- Save up to 30% on select BLACK+DECKER string and hedge trimmers
Baby
- Save up to 35% on baby feeding essentials
- Save up to 20% on baby bath essentials
- Save 20% on 4-Star baby products
- Save 20% or more on baby nursery essentials
- Save up to 20% on Evenflo products
Sports & Outdoors
- Save up to 30% on select Segway self-balancing electric scooters
- Save up to 20% on select Speedo Swim apparel and equipment
- Save up to 35% on select adidas clothing, footwear and accessories
- Save up to 40% on Coleman Outdoor Essentials
Pets
- Save 30% on Wellness dog & cat food and treats
- Save up to 20% on Bayer K9 Advantix
Major Appliances
- Save up to 15% on GE Profile Ice Maker
- Save up to 20% on Midea Fridges and Freezers
- Save up to 20% on Winia Compact Appliances
- Save up to 15% on New Air Appliances
- Save up to 20% on Broan Range Hoods
- Save up to 20% on Cosmo Appliances
Grocery
- Save up to 35% on select products from Orgain
- Save 35% on customer favorite beverages from brands including Keurig, Crystal Light and more
- Save 30% on Hershey's Halloween candy favorites
- Save up to 25% on ConAgra products
- Save 30% or more on select pantry staples from Campbell's, Izze's, Planters, Quaker, RX Bar and more
