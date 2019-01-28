Dairy

People always need milk and eggs. Drugstores tend to have lower prices to get you in the door, so you'll buy other stuff.

Cereal

There always seem to be sales at the drugstore so stock up!

Nuts



Many drugstores have their own brands and they're cheaper than brands at the grocery store.

Personal care products

Things like shampoo, soap and toothpaste are cheaper. Drugstores put them on sale pretty frequently.

Makeup

You may think prices are higher at drugstores, but keep in mind drugstores also always have sales like buy one, get one half off. On top of those sales, join a store's reward program to save even more.

Have you ever run into the drugstore to grab just a couple of things because you don't want to go to the grocery store?These are five items that are generally cheaper at the drugstore or a better value.