These are five items that are generally cheaper at the drugstore or a better value.
- Dairy
People always need milk and eggs. Drugstores tend to have lower prices to get you in the door, so you'll buy other stuff.
- Cereal
There always seem to be sales at the drugstore so stock up!
- Nuts
Many drugstores have their own brands and they're cheaper than brands at the grocery store.
- Personal care products
Things like shampoo, soap and toothpaste are cheaper. Drugstores put them on sale pretty frequently.
- Makeup
You may think prices are higher at drugstores, but keep in mind drugstores also always have sales like buy one, get one half off. On top of those sales, join a store's reward program to save even more.