Earth Day Deal at Target: Trade in your old child car seat for a discount on a new one

Looking to get rid of an old child car seat or are you ready to upgrade to a new size for your growing child? Target is doing their car seat trade-in event.

Customers can bring in any unwanted car seat to Target to receive a coupon for 20 percent off a new car seat, booster seat or stroller. The coupon will be eligible this year from April 22 to May 4.

The company says to bring any used car seat to a drop-off box located near guest services and a team member will give you a coupon.

Target will accept and recycle all types of car seats, including: infant car seats, convertible car seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats, as well as car seats that are expired or damaged.

The company has been holding this event each year since 2016.

Since the program launched, hundreds of thousands of car seats have been recycled.

Click here to find a location participating in the event.
Related topics:
shoppingchildrenbabyfamilycar seatstarget
