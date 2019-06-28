Demolition starts on San Jacinto Mall in Baytown for new marketplace

Crews began to demolish the site Friday afternoon.
They'll be making room for more than a million square feet of new shops, office spaces, restaurants and even a festival and concert area.
The San Jacinto Marketplace is not only looking to attract Baytown residents, but locals from neighboring communities as well.
Macy's and JCPenney will stay, and developers are looking to attract new tenants to make it one of the more desirable premiere shopping destinations around.
Families will also be able to enjoy the new green space set for outdoor eating and live music attractions.
