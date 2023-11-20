Black Friday 2023: From Amazon and Walmart to Best Buy and Apple - deals for holiday shopping

The biggest shopping day of the year is here. Black Friday is offering shoppers hundreds of deals from tons of retailers -- and some sales have already been going strong for a few days now. Here are some of the major brands and tech companies with massive deals out right now, including Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot and more. Here is every major brand's Black Friday 2023 sales that you need to know. Check out best Black Friday deals under $100 and best Black Friday deals on Amazon.

Deals from top retailers

Amazon's Black Friday event this year is currently live and will be until November 24th, with sales up to 71% on all things tech, household appliances and more.

Walmart's Black Friday Deals will go live online on November 22nd, with massive sales on items from Dyson, Sony, Apple and more.

Tech and entertainment

-Take advantage of Hulu's amazing Black Friday deal for a limited time! Subscribe to the Hulu (With Ads) plan for 99 per month for one year, current regular monthly price after. Get this deal now by clicking here. Ends 11/28/23. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply.

Apple's Black Friday shopping event kicks off on Black Friday, Nov. 24, and runs through Cyber Monday, Nov. 28. For that limited time period, customers will receive an Apple gift card of up to $200 -- redeemable at any time -- when they buy eligible iPhones, Apple Watches, Macs, AirPods and more. Many Apple products are also discounted up to 30%, so get your Apple fix for you or your loved ones.

Best Buy's official Black Friday sales are already live, with deals rolling out on smart TVs, laptops, gaming consoles, smart home products, electronic scooters and more leading up to Black Friday, Nov. 25.

Home

Wayfair is hosting its biggest sale of the year on everything furniture, and many of the deals are already live, so get your furniture fix while supplies last.

West Elm are giving 70% off on many of its best luxury furniture for Black Friday.

Home Depot is offering Black Friday deals online and in stores now through 11/29, with up to 60% off on home appliances.

GMA's favorite mattress brand is hosting sales of up to 20% for its bedding purchases and 25% off their pillows.

The Container Store will offer 50% off select storage products through Monday, Nov. 28.

Gordon Ramsay's favorite cookware brand is offering 50% off their excellent pan and pot sets.

Best jewelry, clothing and fashion deals

The premium jewelry brand is having massive Black Friday sales and is also giving away silver studs for US-based students with purchases of over $250.

The athleisure wear company is having sales of up to 75% on their "We Made Too Much" page for the holiday shopping season.

Nordstrom began running Black Friday deals starting on Friday, Nov. 18, offering up to 82% off across all categories like Nike, UGG, Calvin Klein, Tory Burch and more.

Madewell's Black Friday sale kicked off early. Customers can now take 40% off their purchase using code LETSGO through Nov. 24.

Zappos' Black Friday sale kicked off early on Nov 17th, with deals up to 40% off.

Haircare and cosmetics

Find deals from Ulta, Sephora and more.

Sephora is offering a sneak peak of Black Friday deals on makeup, skincare products, fragrances and more when you download its app. The company's Cyber Week runs through Monday, Nov. 27th with 25% off different beauty brands each day.

Ulta's Black Friday sale begins online Nov. 19 and in stores Nov. 20. The company will be offering deals through November 26th.

