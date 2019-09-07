A shooting scare at a high school football game had football players and coaches diving on the ground.
Authorities say something that sounded like gunshots sent everyone into chaos.
"We've got some shots fired in the (inaudible) at the Center Point game. Let me get some units," a call from the stadium said.
After a search of the stadium, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office came up empty handed, and called it a false report.
This scare comes just one week after 10 people were shot following a high school football game in Alabama.
Shooting scare creates panic at Alabama high school football game
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More