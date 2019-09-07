Shooting scare creates panic at Alabama high school football game

A shooting scare at a high school football game had football players and coaches diving on the ground.

Authorities say something that sounded like gunshots sent everyone into chaos.

"We've got some shots fired in the (inaudible) at the Center Point game. Let me get some units," a call from the stadium said.

After a search of the stadium, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office came up empty handed, and called it a false report.

This scare comes just one week after 10 people were shot following a high school football game in Alabama.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamahigh schoolshootinghigh school football
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom may fear boyfriend after girl's body found in closet: Prosecutors
Blind MasterChef winner opens her first restaurant in Houston
Woman killed even as she tried to run for her life
Customers flee Walmart after man enters carrying airsoft rifle
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Is the Loch Ness monster really just an eel?
Woman denied pedicure because she was "too big"
Show More
Man and woman found shot to death inside trailer in Channelview
Antonio Brown cut from Raiders before playing game with team
Rapper A$AP Rocky's attorney shot in Stockholm
Neighbor rescues mentally disabled man from house fire
Houston NICU nurse adopting baby she helped deliver
More TOP STORIES News