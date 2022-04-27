shooting

Shooting near church in Stafford strikes truck, witnesses say this has happened for the past 3 days

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) -- Shots were fired at a church in Stafford on Tuesday evening, authorities say.

A witness, who does not want to be identified, says they have seen the same man shoot at vehicles at the La Vida En Cristo Church for the past three days.

No injuries were reported, only damaged vehicles.

This is a developing story.
