4 injured, 2 killed in southwest Houston shooting: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Fire Department says four people have been injured and two have been killed following a shooting in southwest Houston.
The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Glenmont Drive on Thursday evening.
Houston police were on scene and Houston Fire department has reportedly transported three victims to area hospitals.
ABC13 has a reporter headed to the scene, and will provide updates as they come available.
