Man shoots and kills wife being treated rehab center before killing himself, HPD says

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man shot and killed his wife, who was being treated at a rehabilitation center in southwest Houston, before killing himself, according to Houston Police.

It happened around 3 p.m. at NeuroRestorative in the 9000 block of Fannin Street near Holmes.

Police said the 70-year-old woman was being treated for a stroke at the center. Her husband had gone to visit her when he suddenly pulled out a gun and committed the crime.

Police have not yet released the names of the victims.

NeuroRestorative is a rehab center that works with people who have brain injuries, offering both inpatient and outpatient treatments.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more updates.
