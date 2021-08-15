Man shoots and kills wife being treated rehab center before killing himself, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man shot and killed his wife, who was being treated at a rehabilitation center in southwest Houston, before killing himself, according to Houston Police.It happened around 3 p.m. at NeuroRestorative in the 9000 block of Fannin Street near Holmes.Police said the 70-year-old woman was being treated for a stroke at the center. Her husband had gone to visit her when he suddenly pulled out a gun and committed the crime.Police have not yet released the names of the victims.NeuroRestorative is a rehab center that works with people who have brain injuries, offering both inpatient and outpatient treatments.