Man won't be charged in deadly shooting over parking spot due to Florida's 'stand your ground' law

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shot and killed over a parking spot in Clearwater, Florida. (KTRK)

CLEARWATER, Florida --
Police say a Florida man was shot and killed over a parking space.

The incident in Clearwater was caught on surveillance camera.

Another man says he had the same argument with the suspected shooter a month ago.

"He flipped out saying he would shoot me. So when I left he called the owner of my company stating he was going to kill me," Rich Kelly told WFTS.

Kelly says the man was upset he parked in a handicapped space.

It's also the same thing that Michael Drejka was upset about Thursday when he was yelling at a woman in the parking lot.

Surveillance video shows Markeis McGlockton leave the store to defend his girlfriend and shove Drejka hard to the ground.

Drejka then pulls out a gun and shoots McGlockton in the chest.

McGlockton died right in front of his 5-year-old son.

Store owner Ali Selous says McGlockton was a frequent customer who was there buying candy for his little boy.

"It's sad to see him die in front of his son...for a parking lot. For a stupid reason! Just to argue just to find someone to argue with," Selous said.

Selous also told WFTS that he had to call police a month ago when Drejka got into a yelling match with Kelly.

The Pinellas County Sheriff is not pressing charges against Drejka because of Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingu.s. & worldparkingguns
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Officials give update on fatal San Marcos fire
PHOTOS: Suspect and Houston doctor just before shooting
S. Loop to be closed through noon due to construction delay
Photo shows family together before deadly duck boat accident
Woman finds boyfriend shot to death in driveway in NE Houston
2 victims and gunman dead in Toronto shooting | 14 injured
'I feel great' Deshaun Watson a full-go for training camp
Watt shows he's ready for football season with Hulk-like picture
Show More
One Minute Weather: Record Heat Monday
Ritz Cracker recall: Some products pose salmonella concerns
5 easy ways to make cash on the side without leaving home
Inspector warned duck boat company of design flaws
Four-day work week a 'resounding success' in trial
More News