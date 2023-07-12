San Jacinto Co. commissioners hear public comments pushing for sheriff's resignation

People delivered a warning to county commissioners for failing to protect the sheriff, while others said it was time for him to leave for the long response time to April's mass shooting.

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- In San Jacinto County, tensions grew at Wednesday morning's county commissioners' court meeting as people spoke for and against their embattled sheriff.

Sheriff Greg Capers is under fire for his department's long response time to the mass shooting on April 29. There have also been complaints of alleged corruption and neglect.

At Wednesday's public comment, people delivered a warning to county commissioners for failing to protect the sheriff. Others said it was time for him to leave.

"You are trying to destroy a man who is working extremely hard to keep us all safe under deplorable conditions. I cannot agree with it, and I personally will do whatever I can to limit your power," one woman said.

"He's a political joke. We know what time he really responded and how long it took him. It's because he felt it wasn't really necessary to pay attention to areas that need it the most. Those people might still be here," one man said.

Capers has not responded to requests for comment. His second-in-command previously called the accusations against the sheriff "straight up lies."