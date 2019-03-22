Disasters & Accidents

Shelter-in-place ordered in Fort Bend Co. neighborhood after gas leak reported nearby

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office ordered a shelter-in-place for residents who live near Canal Road and North Waterlilly for a reported gas leak.

Authorities say crews were working in the area when they hit a supply line, which caused the fire department to issue the shelter-in-place around 11 a.m. Friday.

Deputies are going door-to-door to make residents aware of the situation.

Some roads in the area are blocked.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

