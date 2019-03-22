Shelter-in-place ordered in Fort Bend Co. neighborhood after gas leak reported nearby

GAS LEAK: Canal Rd / N. Waterlilly Crews hit a supply line. Fire Dept requested nearby homes to shelter-in-place. Deputies have gone door-to-door to advise. Area roadways blocked. pic.twitter.com/Uix7ZbTdzk — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) March 22, 2019

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office ordered a shelter-in-place for residents who live near Canal Road and North Waterlilly for a reported gas leak.Authorities say crews were working in the area when they hit a supply line, which caused the fire department to issue the shelter-in-place around 11 a.m. Friday.Deputies are going door-to-door to make residents aware of the situation.Some roads in the area are blocked.This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.